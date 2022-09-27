Head to Head Comparison: Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) and Zhihu (NYSE:ZH)

Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN – Get Rating) and Zhihu (NYSE:ZH – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, risk and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Uxin has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zhihu has a beta of -0.03, meaning that its share price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Uxin alerts:

Institutional & Insider Ownership

78.9% of Uxin shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.9% of Zhihu shares are held by institutional investors. 62.9% of Uxin shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.6% of Zhihu shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Uxin -7.45% N/A -24.13% Zhihu -51.27% -26.75% -20.44%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Uxin and Zhihu’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Uxin and Zhihu, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Uxin 0 0 0 0 N/A Zhihu 0 2 2 0 2.50

Zhihu has a consensus price target of $6.88, suggesting a potential upside of 487.61%. Given Zhihu’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Zhihu is more favorable than Uxin.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Uxin and Zhihu’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Uxin $258.09 million 0.87 -$22.59 million ($0.80) -0.71 Zhihu $464.38 million 1.60 -$203.82 million ($0.45) -2.60

Uxin has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Zhihu. Zhihu is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Uxin, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Uxin beats Zhihu on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Uxin

(Get Rating)

Uxin Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail sale of vehicles in China. The company operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars. It also offers used-car acquisition, inspection, reconditioning, warehousing, pre-sales and after-sales, and various car-related value-added products and services, as well as warranty and repair, delivery, and title transfers and vehicle registration services. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About Zhihu

(Get Rating)

Zhihu Inc. operates an online content community in the People's Republic of China. Its community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. The company also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information transmission, software, and information technology services; information and marketing services; vocational training; and internet services, as well as holds audio-visual permit. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Uxin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uxin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.