Hedget Price Tops $0.47 on Major Exchanges (HGET)

Hedget (HGET) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. In the last seven days, Hedget has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar. Hedget has a total market capitalization of $1.06 million and approximately $183,395.00 worth of Hedget was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hedget coin can now be bought for about $0.47 or 0.00002477 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Hedget Coin Profile

Hedget launched on September 5th, 2020. Hedget’s total supply is 2,263,418 coins. Hedget’s official Twitter account is @team_hedget and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hedget is www.hedget.com. Hedget’s official message board is medium.com/hedget.

Hedget Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedget is a decentralized protocol for options trading. By putting up collateral, users can create and trade different option series on-chain. Decentralized option products allow users to hedge price fluctuation and also the risk in their collateralized lending positions. The protocol also adds in support on Layer 2 to existing blockchains such as Ethereum to enable faster, cheaper, and more complex transactions. Hedget believes that risk-mitigating DeFi protocols like decentralized options are necessary building blocks as the decentralized finance sector grows and matures. Hedget Foundation issues HGET token as the native token on the platform for governance and other utility purposes.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedget directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedget should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedget using one of the exchanges listed above.

