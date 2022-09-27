HEdpAY (HDP.Ñ„) Price Down 34.8% Over Last Week

HEdpAY (HDP.Ñ„) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. One HEdpAY coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000723 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, HEdpAY has traded down 34.8% against the U.S. dollar. HEdpAY has a total market cap of $9.16 million and approximately $11,502.00 worth of HEdpAY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEdpAY Profile

HEdpAY’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,500,000 coins. HEdpAY’s official Twitter account is @MyHEdpAY and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HEdpAY is https://reddit.com/r/HEdpAY.

HEdpAY Coin Trading

