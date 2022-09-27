HelloFresh SE (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

HelloFresh SE (OTCMKTS:HLFFF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.00.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HLFFF. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of HelloFresh from €75.00 ($76.53) to €60.00 ($61.22) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of HelloFresh from €70.00 ($71.43) to €54.00 ($55.10) in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of HelloFresh from €54.00 ($55.10) to €44.00 ($44.90) in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of HelloFresh from €35.00 ($35.71) to €37.00 ($37.76) in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Cheuvreux downgraded shares of HelloFresh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st.

HelloFresh Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:HLFFF opened at $21.51 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.49. HelloFresh has a 12-month low of $21.51 and a 12-month high of $108.00.

HelloFresh Company Profile

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-to-eat meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

