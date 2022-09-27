Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Lifted to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $55.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $48.00.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays increased their target price on Helmerich & Payne to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Helmerich & Payne Stock Performance

Shares of Helmerich & Payne stock opened at $35.83 on Monday. Helmerich & Payne has a 52 week low of $20.93 and a 52 week high of $54.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of -32.28 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Helmerich & Payne Dividend Announcement

Helmerich & Payne ( NYSE:HP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.22. Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 3.69% and a negative net margin of 6.65%. The business had revenue of $550.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.57 million. Equities analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is presently -90.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Helmerich & Payne news, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $71,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,514,412.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,014,264 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $95,138,000 after acquiring an additional 114,270 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 1st quarter valued at $4,566,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 4th quarter valued at $6,304,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after buying an additional 7,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank acquired a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 1st quarter valued at $336,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

About Helmerich & Payne

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Further Reading

