Helmet.insure Hits 24 Hour Volume of $133,809.00 (HELMET)

Helmet.insure (HELMET) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. Over the last week, Helmet.insure has traded down 3% against the dollar. One Helmet.insure coin can now be bought for about $0.0104 or 0.00000054 BTC on major exchanges. Helmet.insure has a market cap of $445,266.80 and approximately $133,809.00 worth of Helmet.insure was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004165 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00011119 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070248 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10798181 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Helmet.insure

Helmet.insure’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,814,056 coins. Helmet.insure’s official Twitter account is @Helmet_insure.

Helmet.insure Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Helmet is a peer-to-peer price-shield insurance protocol on BSC (Binance Smart Chain), originated from option trading logic. Helmet allows everyone to create insurance policy of any cryptoasset in the market, protecting DeFi users against the risk of price fluctuations. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helmet.insure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helmet.insure should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Helmet.insure using one of the exchanges listed above.

