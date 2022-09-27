Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.38.

HTGC has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded Hercules Capital from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Compass Point decreased their price target on Hercules Capital to $15.75 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Hercules Capital from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com cut Hercules Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Hercules Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HTGC. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 3.6% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,117,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,569,000 after purchasing an additional 73,987 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 26.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,871,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,826,000 after purchasing an additional 396,491 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hercules Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $16,938,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 1.4% during the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 882,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,947,000 after purchasing an additional 12,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new position in Hercules Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,390,000. 23.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HTGC opened at $11.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Hercules Capital has a 12-month low of $11.77 and a 12-month high of $19.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 108.19 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.31.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). Hercules Capital had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The company had revenue of $72.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Hercules Capital will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. This is an increase from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,272.84%.

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

