Hertz Network Price Down 24.5% Over Last Week (HTZ)

Hertz Network (HTZ) traded 15.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 27th. One Hertz Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Hertz Network has a market capitalization of $204,525.64 and approximately $37.00 worth of Hertz Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Hertz Network has traded down 24.5% against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000259 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00010955 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00066532 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10171182 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000025 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.83 or 0.00133234 BTC.
- Waifu Token (WAIF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $363.01 or 0.01808110 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004980 BTC.
Hertz Network Coin Profile
Hertz Network’s total supply is 14,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,238,410,649 coins. Hertz Network’s official Twitter account is @hertz_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Hertz Network
