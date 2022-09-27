Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Shares Acquired by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,124 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Hess were worth $119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Hess by 28.0% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,164 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Hess by 9.3% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 18,675 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in Hess by 15,611.1% during the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,828 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Hess during the second quarter worth about $54,295,000. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Hess by 2.0% during the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 46,790 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,957,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Hess Price Performance

Hess stock opened at $100.74 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.11. The company has a market capitalization of $31.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39 and a beta of 1.56. Hess Co. has a 1 year low of $68.32 and a 1 year high of $131.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Hess Announces Dividend

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Hess had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 20.25%. The business’s revenue was up 87.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 16th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.85%.

Insider Activity at Hess

In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 10,000 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total value of $1,166,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 91,635 shares in the company, valued at $10,686,473.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 12,000 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.73, for a total value of $1,484,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,391 shares in the company, valued at $3,265,358.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 10,000 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total transaction of $1,166,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 91,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,686,473.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Hess from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Hess from $158.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Hess from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Hess from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Hess from $149.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.08.

About Hess

(Get Rating)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

