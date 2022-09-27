Hibiki Finance (HIBIKI) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $13,177.00

Hibiki Finance (HIBIKI) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 26th. Hibiki Finance has a total market cap of $439,766.00 and approximately $13,177.00 worth of Hibiki Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hibiki Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0471 or 0.00000235 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Hibiki Finance has traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002144 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00011010 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070481 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10774867 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Hibiki Finance Coin Profile

Hibiki Finance’s launch date was August 20th, 2021. Hibiki Finance’s total supply is 9,342,816 coins. Hibiki Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hibiki Finance’s official website is hibiki.finance.

Buying and Selling Hibiki Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Hibiki Finance is a multichain ecosystem running on BSC, Cronos, and KCC; providing a variety of token tools to kickstart projects. Hibiki Finance also sports its own NFT collection and game where you can earn daily by playing, CryptoShoujo.Hibiki has a total supply of 10,000,000 tokens on BSC and Cronos. Every buy and sale are taxed 5% for staking and game rewards. Trades between wallets are not taxed. The taxes can be updated, but token smart contract is coded to have a hard limit on 20% taxes. A burn tax and an automatic liquidity tax can be added should they be necessary.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hibiki Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hibiki Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hibiki Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

