HICL Infrastructure (LON:HICL) Sets New 1-Year Low at $156.60

HICL Infrastructure PLC (LON:HICL)'s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 156.60 ($1.89) and last traded at GBX 159 ($1.92), with a volume of 3101962 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 166.20 ($2.01).

HICL Infrastructure Stock Down 4.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £3.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 874.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 174.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 175.20.

HICL Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a GBX 2.06 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.18%. HICL Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.42%.

HICL Infrastructure Company Profile

HICL Infrastructure PLC specializes in direct and fund of funds investments. For direct investments, it seeks to invest in infrastructure projects. It invests in project companies which have not yet completed the construction phases of their concessions including project companies which are in the process of bidding for project concessions.

