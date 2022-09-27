Highland Capital Management LLC Has $22.29 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Highland Capital Management LLC cut its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,226 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 1.6% of Highland Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $22,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $14,477,662,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 699,790.2% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,703,262 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 4,702,590 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 536,206.4% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 589,937 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 589,827 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,304,411 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $64,817,723,000 after purchasing an additional 331,945 shares during the period. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $639,744,000. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Alphabet from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Itaú Unibanco began coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Alphabet from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Alphabet from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.41.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $98.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $111.34 and a 200-day moving average of $117.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $97.47 and a 1-year high of $151.55.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $27.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total transaction of $2,402,914.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,484,117.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total value of $91,003.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,192 shares in the company, valued at $2,582,754.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total value of $2,402,914.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,484,117.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,516 shares of company stock worth $15,682,332 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

