HighMark Wealth Management LLC Acquires 8,000 Shares of Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT)

HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 176,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Globalstar were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Plustick Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Globalstar by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Plustick Management LLC now owns 9,300,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $13,671,000 after acquiring an additional 600,000 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globalstar in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Globalstar by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 130,477 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 15,090 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Globalstar by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,695,854 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after acquiring an additional 112,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globalstar in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors own 18.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Globalstar

In other Globalstar news, Director James Monroe III bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.83 per share, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director James Monroe III acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.83 per share, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David B. Kagan acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.78 per share, for a total transaction of $44,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,333,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,933,220.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 247,500 shares of company stock worth $438,310 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 62.20% of the company’s stock.

Globalstar Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSEAMERICAN GSAT opened at $1.59 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.60. Globalstar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.90 and a 12-month high of $2.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.80 and a beta of 0.26.

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $36.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.71 million. Globalstar had a negative net margin of 74.68% and a negative return on equity of 28.57%. Sell-side analysts predict that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

About Globalstar

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications; fixed voice and data satellite communications services and equipment at industrial, commercial, and residential sites, as well as rural villages and ships; and data modem services and equipment.

