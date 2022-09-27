HighMark Wealth Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD)

HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 4,607 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 18,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 4,884 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. Tamarack Advisers LP bought a new position in Tactile Systems Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,475,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Tactile Systems Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. 84.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tactile Systems Technology alerts:

Tactile Systems Technology Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of TCMD opened at $7.41 on Tuesday. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.28 and a 12 month high of $46.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.64 and its 200-day moving average is $11.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tactile Systems Technology ( NASDAQ:TCMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $59.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.91 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a negative net margin of 14.00% and a negative return on equity of 15.08%. On average, analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

TCMD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $35.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director William W. Burke purchased 4,900 shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.15 per share, for a total transaction of $44,835.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,589.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and provision of medical devices for chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; Entre system, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers; and AffloVest, a portable high frequency chest wall oscillation test for the treatment of retained pulmonary secretions such as bronchiectasis, cystic fibrosis, and various neuromuscular disorders.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tactile Systems Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tactile Systems Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.