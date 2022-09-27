HighMark Wealth Management LLC Makes New $84,000 Investment in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT)

HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT – Get Rating) (TSE:WPRT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 83,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Westport Fuel Systems by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,226 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Gill Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Westport Fuel Systems by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,222 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 8,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Westport Fuel Systems by 251.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,111 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 25,111 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th.

Westport Fuel Systems Stock Performance

About Westport Fuel Systems

Westport Fuel Systems stock opened at $0.91 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.36. Westport Fuel Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.91 and a 1-year high of $3.97.

(Get Rating)

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and supplying alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications worldwide. The company operates through Original Equipment Manufacturer and Independent Aftermarket segments. It offers alternative fuel systems and components, which include a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, light and heavy-duty original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, hydrogen, and fuel storage activities.

Read More

