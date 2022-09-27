HODL (HODL) Price Tops $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

HODL (HODL) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 27th. HODL has a market capitalization of $1.49 million and $13,437.00 worth of HODL was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, HODL has traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar. One HODL coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get HODL alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18,924.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000317 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00021686 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.74 or 0.00146579 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.02 or 0.00274875 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.55 or 0.00758521 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $113.26 or 0.00598468 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000941 BTC.

HODL Coin Profile

HODL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the 1GB AES Pattern Search hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 30th, 2016. HODL’s total supply is 729,362,990,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 728,872,040,619,490 coins. HODL’s official Twitter account is @hodlcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HODL is https://reddit.com/r/HodlToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling HODL

According to CryptoCompare, “HOdlcoin is just like Bitcoin, but it pays interest on every balance. This is to recognize the importance of HODLers and properly reward HODLing. Very high interest rates (4000%+ APR) are paid in the first few months to attract early adopters to the project. Proof of Work 1GB AES Pattern Search POW. Pattern Search involves filling up RAM with pseudo-random data, and then conducting a search for the start location of an AES encrypted data pattern in that data. Pattern Search is an evolution of the ProtoShares Momentum PoW, first used in MemoryCoin and later modified for use in CryptoNight(Monero,Bytecoin), Ethash(Ethereum). CPU/GPU friendly. Pools https://hodl.suprnova.cc/https://hodl.maxminers.net/https://hodl.blockquarry.com/Paper Wallet http://hodlpaperwallets.tk/Block Explorers http://hodl.presstab.pwhttp://www.tekyexplorer.xyz/hodl/http://coinofview.com/coin/HOdlcoin.htmlTelegram | Discord | Facebook | BitcoinTalk Whitepaper “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HODL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HODL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HODL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

