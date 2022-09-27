Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Acquired by Jacobs & Co. CA

Jacobs & Co. CA increased its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,313 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $9,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 6.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,519,520 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,581,308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400,094 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,683,542 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,857,123,000 after buying an additional 1,921,577 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,137,611 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $654,223,000 after buying an additional 1,018,445 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,068,861 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,185,760,000 after buying an additional 883,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in Honeywell International by 10.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,518,037 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,852,406,000 after acquiring an additional 879,148 shares during the period. 74.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $170.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $114.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.35 and a 12 month high of $228.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $190.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.23.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 14.74%. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $952,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,625 shares in the company, valued at $8,288,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on HON. Credit Suisse Group set a $195.00 target price on Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Honeywell International from $184.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $211.00 to $222.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $204.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.08.

About Honeywell International

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.