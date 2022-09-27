HOPR Price Down 0.4% This Week (HOPR)

HOPR (HOPR) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. HOPR has a market capitalization of $17.10 million and approximately $742,371.00 worth of HOPR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HOPR coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0631 or 0.00000332 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, HOPR has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HOPR Profile

HOPR launched on February 20th, 2021. HOPR’s total supply is 270,992,604 coins. The official website for HOPR is hoprnet.org/pt. HOPR’s official Twitter account is @hoprnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HOPR is https://reddit.com/r/HOPR and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

HOPR Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HOPR is designed to provide essential and compliant network-level metadata privacy for everyone. HOPR is an open incentivized mixnet that enables privacy-preserving point-to-point data exchange.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOPR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOPR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HOPR using one of the exchanges listed above.

