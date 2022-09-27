Horizen (ZEN) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $167.49 Million

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. Horizen has a market cap of $167.49 million and approximately $8.86 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Horizen has traded down 8.5% against the dollar. One Horizen coin can currently be bought for $13.85 or 0.00072915 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.14 or 0.00295848 BTC.
- Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.63 or 0.00108706 BTC.
- Beam (BEAM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000962 BTC.
- BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001050 BTC.
- Bit Hotel (BTH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- TENT (TENT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000030 BTC.
- Battle Saga (BTL) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Genesis Network (GENXNET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Evodefi (GENX) traded 73.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000015 BTC.
Horizen Profile
Horizen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 12,093,400 coins. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global. The official website for Horizen is horizen.global.
Buying and Selling Horizen
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
