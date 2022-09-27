Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (HST) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 on October 17th

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Monday, October 17th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HST opened at $15.52 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.29, a current ratio of 11.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $15.10 and a 52-week high of $21.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.57. The company has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 1.22.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.12). Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 8.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth about $216,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 5.0% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 595,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,334,000 after acquiring an additional 28,592 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth about $411,000. Creative Planning increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 12.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 9.0% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 45,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 3,758 shares in the last quarter. 98.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Host Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.08.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

