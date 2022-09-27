Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (HST) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 on October 17th

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Monday, October 17th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.
Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 1.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:HST opened at $15.52 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.29, a current ratio of 11.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $15.10 and a 52-week high of $21.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.57. The company has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 1.22.
Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.12). Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 8.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Host Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.08.
Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.
