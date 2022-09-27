Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Acquires 4,599 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,599 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its position in shares of AT&T by 6.4% in the second quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 97,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 5,851 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 16.1% in the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 5,316 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 96.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 373,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,830,000 after acquiring an additional 183,847 shares during the period. Well Done LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, WealthCare Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 35,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T opened at $15.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.76, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.88. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.58 and a twelve month high of $21.53.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Moffett Nathanson decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.41.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

