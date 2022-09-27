Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Lowers Stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lowered its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,089 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 3.6% during the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 5,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 104.3% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 80,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,500,000 after buying an additional 41,133 shares during the last quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 2.9% during the second quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 26,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 18.1% during the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 10,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sabal Trust CO raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 2.3% during the second quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 355,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,275,000 after buying an additional 7,950 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE O opened at $60.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.45, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.73. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $60.35 and a 52 week high of $75.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.248 per share. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 280.19%.

O has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $81.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Realty Income from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.57.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

