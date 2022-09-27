Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Sells 29,442 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC trimmed its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 84.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,442 shares during the quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 974.6% during the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 775.0% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYV opened at $34.96 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.18. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $34.80 and a 1-year high of $42.99.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.