Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Takes Position in Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTS)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 28,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Momentus in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Momentus during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Momentus during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Momentus during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Momentus by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 28,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 12,525 shares during the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MNTS stock opened at $1.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.86 and a 200-day moving average of $2.44. Momentus Inc. has a one year low of $1.41 and a one year high of $11.79.

Momentus ( NASDAQ:MNTS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Momentus Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Momentus in a report on Monday, July 4th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company.

Momentus Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial space company. The company focuses on providing in-space infrastructure services, including in-space transportation, hosted payloads, and in-orbit services. Its principal and target customers include satellite operators. The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

