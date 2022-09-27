HT Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

HT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 771,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,505,000. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises approximately 15.3% of HT Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. HT Partners LLC owned 0.23% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VTEB. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $57,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $74,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $76,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 35.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $100,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTEB opened at $48.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.33. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $48.17 and a twelve month high of $55.07.

