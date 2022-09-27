HT Partners LLC Sells 71,147 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

HT Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,423,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,147 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises 42.6% of HT Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. HT Partners LLC owned approximately 0.55% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $107,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 93.3% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 28,076,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,007,000 after purchasing an additional 13,553,949 shares in the last quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 44.6% during the first quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 4,170,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,500 shares in the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.2% during the first quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 4,006,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005,314 shares in the last quarter. Strid Group LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 2,525,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,623,000 after purchasing an additional 88,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Group increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 83.4% during the first quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 2,214,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,190 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHB stock opened at $42.67 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.12. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.51 and a fifty-two week high of $57.10.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

