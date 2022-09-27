Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on HUBB. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Hubbell to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $190.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

Hubbell Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HUBB opened at $219.89 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $214.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.98. Hubbell has a 1 year low of $170.21 and a 1 year high of $232.47. The company has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Insider Transactions at Hubbell

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 22.61%. The company’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Hubbell will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Allan Connolly sold 5,259 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.48, for a total value of $1,164,763.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,417,472. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hubbell

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hubbell by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,454,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,002,421,000 after buying an additional 23,865 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Hubbell by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,750,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $872,956,000 after purchasing an additional 149,540 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Hubbell by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,056,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $561,718,000 after purchasing an additional 770,517 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Hubbell by 133.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,875,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $513,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hubbell by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,972,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $362,571,000 after purchasing an additional 253,569 shares in the last quarter. 88.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

