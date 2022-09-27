Hummingbird Finance Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $16,226.00 (HMNG)

Hummingbird Finance (HMNG) traded 11.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 27th. Hummingbird Finance has a market cap of $471,893.09 and $16,226.00 worth of Hummingbird Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hummingbird Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Hummingbird Finance has traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000259 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000321 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000031 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00010903 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00071519 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10798181 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- PDX Coin (PDX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.32 or 0.00156147 BTC.
Hummingbird Finance Coin Profile
Hummingbird Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,877,771,771,947,000 coins. Hummingbird Finance’s official Twitter account is @HmngBsc and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Hummingbird Finance
