Hummingbird Finance Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $16,226.00 (HMNG)

Hummingbird Finance (HMNG) traded 11.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 27th. Hummingbird Finance has a market cap of $471,893.09 and $16,226.00 worth of Hummingbird Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hummingbird Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Hummingbird Finance has traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Hummingbird Finance alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000321 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00010903 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00071519 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10798181 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

PDX Coin (PDX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.32 or 0.00156147 BTC.

Hummingbird Finance Coin Profile

Hummingbird Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,877,771,771,947,000 coins. Hummingbird Finance’s official Twitter account is @HmngBsc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hummingbird Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hummingbird Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hummingbird Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hummingbird Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hummingbird Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hummingbird Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.