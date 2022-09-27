Hungarian Vizsla Inu (HVI) Tops 1-Day Volume of $86,800.00

Hungarian Vizsla Inu (HVI) traded up 12.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 26th. Hungarian Vizsla Inu has a total market capitalization of $766,081.63 and $86,800.00 worth of Hungarian Vizsla Inu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Hungarian Vizsla Inu has traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar. One Hungarian Vizsla Inu coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000261 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000324 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002144 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00011010 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000055 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070481 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10774867 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
About Hungarian Vizsla Inu
The Reddit community for Hungarian Vizsla Inu is https://reddit.com/r/Hungarianvizslainu. Hungarian Vizsla Inu’s official Twitter account is @hunvizslainu and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Hungarian Vizsla Inu Coin Trading
