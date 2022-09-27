Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBANP) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 29th

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Saturday, October 1st will be given a dividend of 0.2813 per share on Monday, October 17th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th.

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

NASDAQ HBANP opened at $17.82 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.29. Huntington Bancshares has a twelve month low of $17.76 and a twelve month high of $26.28.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Insider Activity at Huntington Bancshares

In related news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 11,618 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total value of $166,834.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 230,394 shares in the company, valued at $3,308,457.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Huntington Bancshares news, Director Gary Torgow purchased 19,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.90 per share, for a total transaction of $250,027.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 893,301 shares in the company, valued at $11,523,582.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 11,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total transaction of $166,834.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 230,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,308,457.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.