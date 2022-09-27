Hush (HUSH) One Day Volume Hits $324.00

Hush (HUSH) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. In the last seven days, Hush has traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar. One Hush coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0510 or 0.00000267 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hush has a market capitalization of $604,097.88 and approximately $324.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.14 or 0.00299521 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.98 or 0.00110002 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00073711 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000964 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00003700 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000027 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000152 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Hush Profile

Hush (CRYPTO:HUSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,838,370 coins. Hush’s official message board is forum.myhush.org. The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hush’s official website is myhush.org.

Hush Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hush is a private implementation of the “Zerocash” protocol forked from Zcash. Based on Bitcoin's code, it intends to offer a far higher standard of privacy through a sophisticated zero-knowledge proving scheme that preserves confidentiality of transaction metadata.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hush should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hush using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

