Hydro One Limited (TSE:H) Receives C$35.78 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Hydro One Limited (TSE:H – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$35.78.

H has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Hydro One to C$36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th.

Hydro One Stock Performance

Shares of H stock opened at C$34.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.22. Hydro One has a 52 week low of C$29.13 and a 52 week high of C$36.44. The stock has a market capitalization of C$20.70 billion and a PE ratio of 20.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$35.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$34.80.

Hydro One Announces Dividend

Hydro One ( TSE:H Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.42. The business had revenue of C$1.84 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Hydro One will post 1.7100001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. Hydro One’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.44%.

Hydro One Company Profile

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and 125,000 circuit kilometers of primary low-voltage distribution network.

