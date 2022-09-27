Hydro Trading 4.6% Higher This Week (HYDRO)

Hydro (HYDRO) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 27th. Hydro has a market cap of $426,068.00 and approximately $4,351.00 worth of Hydro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hydro coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Hydro has traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000259 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00010955 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00066532 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10171182 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000025 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.83 or 0.00133234 BTC.
- Waifu Token (WAIF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $363.01 or 0.01808110 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004980 BTC.
Hydro Coin Profile
Hydro’s launch date was March 15th, 2018. Hydro’s total supply is 111,111,111 coins. Hydro’s official Twitter account is @hydrogenapi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hydro is projecthydro.org. Hydro’s official message board is medium.com/@hydrogenapi. The Reddit community for Hydro is /r/ProjectHydro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Hydro
