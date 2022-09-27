HyperCash Price Down 9.6% This Week (HC)

HyperCash (HC) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. In the last seven days, HyperCash has traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar. One HyperCash coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000588 BTC on major exchanges. HyperCash has a total market cap of $5.06 million and approximately $404,353.00 worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.68 or 0.00129262 BTC.

HashLand Coin (HC) traded 188.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002187 BTC.

SAVEBEE FARM HONEYCOMB (HC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Photon (PHO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Phoswap (PHO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000038 BTC.

HyperCash Profile

HC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 21st, 2017. HyperCash’s total supply is 45,071,909 coins. The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HyperCash’s official website is h.cash. HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling HyperCash

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperCash is a decentralized and open-source cross-platform cryptocurrency. It provides users with the tools to exchange information between blockchains and non-blockchain networks. The HC ecosystem will consist of two chains that include the HyperCash (HC) main chain and the HyperExchange (HX) chain that is derived from the main chain but will work towards bridging communication between blockchains including BTC, ETH and others, and non-blockchains such as DAGs.The HC token is a cryptocurrency developed by HyperCash. It will be the currency that will power the platform as it is able to operate within both chains which have different functions on HyperCash. HC can be used to exchange value between users and access the available goods and services on the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HyperCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

