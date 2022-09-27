HyperDAO 24-Hour Volume Reaches $13,578.00 (HDAO)

HyperDAO (HDAO) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 27th. HyperDAO has a market cap of $15.16 million and approximately $13,578.00 worth of HyperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, HyperDAO has traded 20.5% lower against the US dollar. One HyperDAO coin can now be bought for $0.0045 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get HyperDAO alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004946 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20,213.37 or 0.99997688 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004985 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00006532 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00054799 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002885 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00005598 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00009894 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00063356 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004947 BTC.

About HyperDAO

HDAO is a coin. Its launch date was November 8th, 2019. HyperDAO’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,400,000,000 coins. HyperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Hdao_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for HyperDAO is medium.com/@hdao. HyperDAO’s official website is www.hyperdao.com.

Buying and Selling HyperDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “HDAO (HKD.com DAO) is a decentralised blockchain digital asset developed based on Ethereum, Tron and Matic Network, with a total of 10 billion supply. HDAO is the only token utilised in the entire HKD.com ecosystem. HKD.com is also dedicated to empowering HDAO as its platform token with various use cases implemented in the HKD.com exchange platform. HKD.com DAO is made up of a community of HDAO holders, the Vision of HKD.com DAO is to foster a fair and open financial infrastructure via the token economy. the HDAO reward system encourages more users to join the community, HKD.com DAO aims to incubate more quality projects with intentions to propel the growth of Hong Kong digital asset space. Telegram | Youtube | Instagram | Facebook “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HyperDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HyperDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HyperDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.