Hyve Price Hits $0.0317 on Top Exchanges (HYVE)

Hyve (HYVE) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. One Hyve coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0317 or 0.00000166 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hyve has a total market cap of $3.17 million and approximately $65,002.00 worth of Hyve was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Hyve has traded down 15.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Hyve Coin Profile

Hyve launched on October 12th, 2020. Hyve’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Hyve’s official message board is hyveworks.medium.com. Hyve’s official Twitter account is @join_hyve and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hyve’s official website is hyve.works.

According to CryptoCompare, “HYVE is a decentralized ecosystem that aims to solve the current problems in the global freelance and workforce market, leveraging the power of decentralized technologies while adding features that are non-existent on any current platform (centralized & decentralized). The result is a community-governed system designed to bring down costs for all parties involved, offer wider flexibility, cut out the middleman, welcome the unbanked, provide transparency and ensure safety, all in a decentralized manner while rewarding token holders.”

