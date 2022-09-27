Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Receives $13.15 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.15.

Separately, Barclays lifted their price objective on Iberdrola from €14.00 ($14.29) to €14.10 ($14.39) in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th.

Get Iberdrola alerts:

Iberdrola Stock Down 2.4 %

Iberdrola stock opened at $38.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Iberdrola has a 12-month low of $38.28 and a 12-month high of $49.17.

Iberdrola Increases Dividend

Iberdrola ( OTCMKTS:IBDRY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.08 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Iberdrola will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.8805 per share. This is a positive change from Iberdrola’s previous dividend of $0.02. This represents a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th.

About Iberdrola

(Get Rating)

Iberdrola, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Spain and internationally. It generates and markets electrical power using renewable sources, such as onshore and offshore wind, hydro, solar photovoltaic, combined cycle gas, nuclear, and biomass, as well as through installation of batteries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Iberdrola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iberdrola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.