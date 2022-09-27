ICHI Market Capitalization Tops $26.43 Million (ICHI)

ICHI (ICHI) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 27th. One ICHI coin can currently be bought for $5.30 or 0.00027942 BTC on popular exchanges. ICHI has a total market capitalization of $26.43 million and approximately $537,934.00 worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ICHI has traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ICHI alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005279 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18,991.74 or 1.00084123 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005307 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00006790 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00058554 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00003074 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010540 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005699 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00064984 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005269 BTC.

About ICHI

ICHI is a coin. It was first traded on November 13th, 2020. ICHI’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,983,927 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ICHI

According to CryptoCompare, “ICHI is the governance token of the ichi.org community and platform. The ICHI community has enabled many communities to govern their own in-house oneToken (ICHI stablecoin). ICHI decides the allowed oracles, collateral, investment strategies, etc in exchange for protocol governance rewards. Telegram | Medium “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICHI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICHI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ICHI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ICHI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ICHI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.