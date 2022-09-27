Idavoll Network 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $425,181.00 (IDV)

Idavoll Network (IDV) traded down 7.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 27th. In the last week, Idavoll Network has traded 1% higher against the US dollar. Idavoll Network has a total market capitalization of $8.88 million and approximately $425,181.00 worth of Idavoll Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Idavoll Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0099 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Idavoll Network

Idavoll Network’s launch date was December 13th, 2020. Idavoll Network’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 893,886,640 coins. Idavoll Network’s official Twitter account is @IdavollN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Idavoll Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Idavoll is a cross-chain DAO platform, that provides a toolbox to create, manage, democratize and monetize your decentralized community. Telegram | Github “

