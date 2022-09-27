Idea Chain Coin (ICH) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $13,895.00

Idea Chain Coin (ICH) traded up 468.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 27th. One Idea Chain Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Idea Chain Coin has traded 449.5% higher against the US dollar. Idea Chain Coin has a market cap of $140,615.01 and approximately $13,895.00 worth of Idea Chain Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004961 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20,175.23 or 1.00022074 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004989 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00006525 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00054916 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002891 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00005603 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00009915 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.76 or 0.00063262 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004961 BTC.

Idea Chain Coin Profile

ICH is a coin. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2020. Idea Chain Coin’s total supply is 53,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,295,931 coins. Idea Chain Coin’s official Twitter account is @ideachaincoin1. Idea Chain Coin’s official website is ideachaincoin.com.

Idea Chain Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched on 20/01/2020 by a team based in Turkey, ICH It is a digital currency to support inventors and preserve their rights with smart and innovative solutions. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idea Chain Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Idea Chain Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Idea Chain Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

