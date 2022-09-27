Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Idera Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Idera Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.38 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.98 million, a PE ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.41. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $1.11.
Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Idera Pharmaceuticals
About Idera Pharmaceuticals
Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for rare disease indications in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod (IMO-2125), a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and colorectal cancer.
