Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Idera Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Idera Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.38 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.98 million, a PE ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.41. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $1.11.

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Idera Pharmaceuticals

About Idera Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDRA. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Idera Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.18% of the company’s stock.

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for rare disease indications in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod (IMO-2125), a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and colorectal cancer.

