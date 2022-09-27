IDEX 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $3.75 Million (IDEX)

IDEX (IDEX) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. One IDEX coin can currently be bought for about $0.0615 or 0.00000322 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, IDEX has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. IDEX has a market capitalization of $61.50 million and $3.75 million worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About IDEX

IDEX launched on January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. IDEX’s official message board is medium.com/idex. IDEX’s official Twitter account is @idexio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for IDEX is idex.io. The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

IDEX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IDEX is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain that will support the ID6EX platform, a set of Dapps and protocols that together constitute a decentralized and autonomous banking and finance platform.IDEX is bringing its DEX to multiple high-performance blockchains. IDEX is currently available on Ethereum and Binance Smart Chain, with Polkadot and others to follow. Bridging the IDEX token to each blockchain enables stakers to secure IDEX’s L2 on all networks. In return, stakers earn 50% of the trading fees on all IDEX products.Scaling: IDEX uses Merkle roots to batch settle transactions, to reduce gas and congestion issues.IDEX rebranded its token (previously known has Aurora (AURA)) to IDEX (IDEX). Read more here..0”

