IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $218.80.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on IDEX from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Oppenheimer raised IDEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on IDEX from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on IDEX from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $229.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IDEX

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of IDEX by 1,072.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of IDEX by 120.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDEX by 416.1% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. 96.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IDEX Stock Performance

NYSE:IEX opened at $199.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. IDEX has a 12-month low of $172.18 and a 12-month high of $240.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $206.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.05.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.12. IDEX had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 17.24%. The firm had revenue of $796.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $766.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that IDEX will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. IDEX’s payout ratio is 35.82%.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

