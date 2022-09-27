IFM Investors Pty Ltd Buys 5,225 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,884 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,225 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Fortive were worth $1,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FTV. Viking Global Investors LP raised its stake in Fortive by 41.8% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 12,033,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $733,180,000 after buying an additional 3,548,215 shares in the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Fortive in the first quarter worth about $180,743,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Fortive in the fourth quarter worth about $221,385,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in Fortive by 13.2% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 12,492,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $761,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,136 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Fortive by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,557,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,288,355,000 after purchasing an additional 989,883 shares during the period. 94.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FTV stock opened at $59.21 on Tuesday. Fortive Co. has a 12-month low of $52.47 and a 12-month high of $79.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.83 and its 200 day moving average is $60.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.15.

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Fortive had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.56%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FTV shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fortive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Fortive from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Fortive from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Fortive in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Fortive to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.64.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

