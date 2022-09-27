IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $1.06 Million Stock Holdings in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) by 50.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,325 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 10,648.0% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,590,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575,474 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,257,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $746,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,504 shares during the last quarter. Davis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,910,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,748,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,419,000 after purchasing an additional 747,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Snowhook Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,933,000. 94.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Carlyle Group Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of CG stock opened at $26.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.66 and a 200-day moving average of $36.98. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.10 and a 1-year high of $60.62. The stock has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.84, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

The Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 40.15% and a net margin of 31.86%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Carlyle Group news, insider Bruce M. Larson sold 8,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $330,922.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 189,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,180,599.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 167,755 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.85, for a total transaction of $8,530,341.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,307,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,049,654,782.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bruce M. Larson sold 8,743 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $330,922.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 189,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,180,599.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 630,787 shares of company stock worth $29,311,622. 29.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on CG. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on The Carlyle Group from $58.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Carlyle Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on The Carlyle Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Evercore ISI lowered The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on The Carlyle Group from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Carlyle Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.46.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Further Reading

