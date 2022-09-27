IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $1.18 Million Stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,669 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Leidos were worth $1,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Leidos during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 127.4% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Leidos during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Leidos during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Leidos during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. 76.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Leidos alerts:

Insider Transactions at Leidos

In other news, Director Surya N. Mohapatra sold 3,155 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.52, for a total transaction of $320,295.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,778,122.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Leidos Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE LDOS opened at $88.39 on Tuesday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.07 and a 1-year high of $111.12. The company has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $97.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.56.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.04. Leidos had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 22.18%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LDOS shares. Barclays downgraded shares of Leidos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Leidos from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Leidos from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Leidos in a report on Monday, August 29th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Leidos currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.13.

Leidos Profile

(Get Rating)

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.