IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $1.78 Million Stock Position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,597 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $1,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BIO. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $191,846,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,864,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 181.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 85,053 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,905,000 after acquiring an additional 54,789 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 122.5% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 79,058 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $59,734,000 after acquiring an additional 43,534 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 581,924 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $329,581,000 after acquiring an additional 42,563 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.33% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts recently commented on BIO shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $715.00 target price for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $750.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bio-Rad Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $705.00.
Shares of BIO opened at $414.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $503.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $518.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 5.30. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $406.24 and a 52-week high of $798.97. The company has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 0.99.
Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.92. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 67.66%. The firm had revenue of $691.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets a range of reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.
