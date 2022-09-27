IFM Investors Pty Ltd Increases Stock Position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,180 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $2,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 42.9% during the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Conning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the first quarter worth $205,000. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 37.1% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 38,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,694,000 after purchasing an additional 10,442 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 2.8% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,737,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. 94.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bio-Techne Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of TECH stock opened at $290.08 on Tuesday. Bio-Techne Co. has a fifty-two week low of $283.41 and a fifty-two week high of $535.43. The stock has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $348.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $369.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Bio-Techne Dividend Announcement

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.03). Bio-Techne had a net margin of 24.61% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The firm had revenue of $288.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Bio-Techne Co. will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TECH shares. Stephens decreased their price target on Bio-Techne from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Bio-Techne from $500.00 to $470.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com raised Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Bio-Techne from $370.00 to $360.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Bio-Techne in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $465.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $475.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John L. Higgins sold 1,992 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.11, for a total transaction of $751,203.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,267,939.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bio-Techne Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

