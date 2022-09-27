IFM Investors Pty Ltd Purchases Shares of 90,436 Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 90,436 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CLF. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 213,271 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Hamilton Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. ACG Wealth grew its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 13,165 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 4,665 shares during the period. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,458,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 414,414 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,370,000 after acquiring an additional 34,714 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.21% of the company’s stock.

CLF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.07.

CLF stock opened at $13.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 2.23. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.90 and a 12-month high of $34.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.39.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 64.45%. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.36 per share, with a total value of $96,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 148,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,870,797.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

