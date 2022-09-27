Ignition (IC) Hits One Day Volume of $15.00

Ignition (IC) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. Ignition has a total market cap of $14,318.10 and $15.00 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ignition coin can currently be bought for about $0.0092 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ignition has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005270 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0929 or 0.00000486 BTC.

Aurix (AUR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00009922 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Cap (CAP) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $160.92 or 0.00839474 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CloudChat (CC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SORA Validator Token (VAL) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Ignition Profile

Ignition is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Ignition’s total supply is 1,572,375 coins and its circulating supply is 1,559,202 coins. The Reddit community for Ignition is /r/ignitioncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ignition’s official website is www.ignitioncoin.org. Ignition’s official Twitter account is @ignition_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ignition

According to CryptoCompare, “Ignition is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignition directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ignition should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ignition using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

